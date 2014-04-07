About this strain
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
