Green Candy is a hybrid marijuana strain that's a cross between Candy Kush and Green Crack. It provides a cerebral sensation and relaxing body effects.
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Venom Extracts
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.