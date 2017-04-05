Loading…
Logo for the brand Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts

Jazz Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Jazz effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!