Venom Extracts

Kong Shatter 1g

HybridTHC CBD

Kong effects

93 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!