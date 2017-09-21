About this strain
Romulan Grapefruit
Top quality hybrid, amazingly strong scent. Grows like the Grapefruit in size and stature but has a bigger punch and stronger smell due to the Romulan influence.
Romulan Grapefruit effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
23% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Venom Extracts
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.