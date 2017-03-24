About this strain
Snowcap, also known as "Sno Cap" and "SnoCap," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snow White with Haze. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and even a case of the giggles. Snowcap's flavor is bright and lemony, with just a hint of menthol. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage symptoms related to anxiety and depression.
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Venom Extracts
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.