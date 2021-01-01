Veo
Button Battery
About this product
360 MAH GRADE-A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Highest quality; Dependable performance.
2 VOLTAGE OPTIONS Each setting option is optimized to enhance the flavor and maximize the vapor depending on cartridge resistance.
PRE-WARM with 2 clicks, 15-second low voltage cycle to loosen viscus material and avoid overheating.
USB CHARGING cord included.
