Logo for the brand Veo

Veo

Motion Battery

About this product

Optimized for use with CCELL cartridges and most 510 cartridges.
PERFECT PULL™ TECHNOLOGY Automatic temperature adjustment for optimized flavor and experience.
GRADE-A 400MAH LITHIUM BATTERY for dependable performance.
AUTO-DRAW ACTIVATED with VIBRATING FEEDBACK
MAGNETIC ADAPTER works with most thread carts.
MICRO-USB CHARGING
ON-OFF Switch
LOW BATTERY WARNING
8W POWER OUTPUT
Will not work with top vent units.
Includes USB charger and magnetic adapter with purchase
Ships FREE in 1 business day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!