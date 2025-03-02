We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Verano
We Say Yes
60
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Vaping
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
15 products
Candy
Berry Burst - Indica [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
5.0
(
1
)
starting at
$25.00
each
Candy
Watermelon Soft Lozenges [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
THC 100%
CBD 0.01%
starting at
$25.00
each
Candy
1:1 Sour Mandarin Soft Lozenges [10pk] (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Verano
starting at
$18.75
each
25% off
reg $25.00
Candy
Strawberry Soft Lozenges [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
5.0
(
1
)
starting at
$30.75
each
Gummies
1:1 Sour Mandarin Soft Lozenges [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
THC 100%
CBD 100%
starting at
$30.75
each
Candy
1:1 Tangerine Mints [20pk] (100mg)
by Verano
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
2:1 Strawberry Peach Soft Lozenges [10pk] (200mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Verano
THC 100%
CBD 200%
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Wildberry Hard Lozenges [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
Candy
Wintermint [20pk] (100mg)
by Verano
Candy
Pineapple Raspberry Soft Lozenges [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
Candy
Watermelon Hard Lozenges [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
1:1 Orange Hard Lozenges [10pk] (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Verano
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Candy
Wildberry Mints [20pk] (100mg)
by Verano
Candy
Lemonade Hard Lozenges [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
Candy
Mango Soft Lozenges [10pk] (100mg)
by Verano
