Cherry Gorilla, also known as "Cherry Gorilla Glue," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two famous strains; GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4) and Black Cherry Pie. The effects of Cherry Gorilla are more calming than energizing. Consumers say this strain offers an incredible high with instantaneous feelings of euphoria before it eventually takes you to a sleepy state. Cherry Gorilla is 17% THC, but varieties of this strain have tested out as high as 20% THC or greater. For this reason, Cherry Gorilla is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. This strain puts out an earthy flavor profile that is backed up by notes of berries and diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Gorilla to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense nugs with green foliage and peek-a-boo shades of magenta. Cherry Gorilla has an average flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produces a large yield. This strain was originally bred by In House Genetics.