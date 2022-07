Set the mood with ultra-refined distillate oil boosted with naturally sourced fruit and plant terpenes.



Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Indeed, this monarch carries the traditional OG impact concentrated in a pleasantly cranial direction. The aromatic flavor is that of weighted wood interjected with motor musk. As an afternoon strain, Chosen One OG is preferable to those seeking a royal exit from the evening's festivities.



Top Terps: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta Caryophyllene