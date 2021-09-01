A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



Clementine is known for its enticing citrus flavor and uplifting, yet relaxing effects. With the frosty coating of trichomes and abundance of terpenes, Clementine will satisfy from start to finish.



Top Terpenes: Limonene, A-Pinene