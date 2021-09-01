About this product
Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.
Clementine is known for its enticing citrus flavor and uplifting, yet relaxing effects. With the frosty coating of trichomes and abundance of terpenes, Clementine will satisfy from start to finish.
Top Terpenes: Limonene, A-Pinene
About this strain
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
