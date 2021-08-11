Signature strains bred for tranquility. Indica cultivars are known widely for their capacity to comfort, relieve and rejuvenate. The Reserve designation speaks to achievements in breeding, cultivation and critical reception.



A fragrant cross of Gelato and Birthday Cake, Confetti Kush Cake smells of gas and sweet dough.



If the name Confetti Kush Cake alone isn‚Äôt enough to pique your interest, its parent genetics might be.



Confetti Kush Cake was crafted by crossing Gelato and Birthday Cake, also known as Birthday Cake Kush. The result is a powerhouse cultivar with notes of gas and skunk, thanks to Gelato, and sweet dough, lent by Birthday Cake, and terpenes:



Limonene, a citrus-scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-epileptic, and anxiolytic properties.



Caryophyllene, a woody, peppery-smelling terpene with reported analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and sedating effects.



Linalool, a floral-scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-epileptic, and anxiolytic benefits.



Pinene is a pine-scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties.



The bud is deep in color and features purple and orange amidst highly frosted leaves. Confetti Kush Cake shares a parent with another Verano Reserve cultivar‚ Root Beer Cream Cake.