"Set the mood with ultra-refined distillate oil boosted with naturally sourced fruit and plant terpenes.



A super sauce squeezing all the sour of diesel into a compacted form, this concentrate takes the flavor of its flower predecessors and turns things up. Herein, diesel-powered THC crystals float along in piney pools of specialized terpene fuel. Sauce is not an easy thing to formulate and standardize, but this one was worth the effort.



Top Terps: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta Pinene"