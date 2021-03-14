A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



G Purps is an indica-hybrid cross from G6 and Purple Punch. This strain is the color purple in cannabis, like a juicy berry with hints of jet fuel and heavy euphoria. Distinctive, violet hues and an exuberant cannabinoid profile make this strain an instant classic.



Top Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene