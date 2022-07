G Wagon is a forceful sativa dominant hybrid cultivar that lives up to its lineage. G6 and Ghost Train Haze parents deliver sweet, pungent diesel aromas and an uplifted cerebral state-of-mind.



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.