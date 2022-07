A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin..



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



A fruity and sweet cross of Gas Powered Sherbet x Wedding Cake with its candy-like aroma, GPC offers a blissful combination of a carefree mindset and physical calm while sparking creativity and imagination. This powerful indica-dominant hybrid is best known for providing overall relief.