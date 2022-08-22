About this product
Raw Wax
Verano™ Raw Wax is a pure cannabis concentrate made with our proprietary extraction method utilizing organic food grade ethanol. The final product contains a full terpene and cannabinoid profile and is very pure, potent and flavorful.
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.