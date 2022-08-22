About this product
Like taking your first bite from a freshly baked treat, Glazed Doughnut will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. Though part of its lineage is unknown, heavy notes of sweet cloves compliment Jet Fuel Gelato’s diesel undertones and slight hint of citrus.
Lineage: Grape Slushie x Purple Punch
Type: Hybrid
Effects: Relaxation, Comfort, Pain Relief
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.