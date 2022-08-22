About this product
Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.
Type: Hybrid
Effects: Soothing, Sedating
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.