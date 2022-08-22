About this product
Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoy by another method.
Lineage: Grape Slushie x Purple Punch
Type: Hybrid
Effects: Relaxation, Comfort, Pain Relief
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.