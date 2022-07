"Bred by crossing two classic cannabis strains, Forbidden Fruit √ó Petrol OG, Guru showcases notes of grapefruit and diesel that linger on the exhale. Known for its peaceful, calming nature and ability to relieve pain, Guru is ideal for indica fans.



Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."