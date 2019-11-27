"A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg (or Hebrew National) is a dynamic cross of JJ‚Äôs Stardawg and DNA‚Äôs Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields and boisterous aromas, this loud strain is said to soothe the body while uplifting the mind. Kosher Dawg‚Äôs gassy, pine-fill flavors may put you in a sedated bliss for hours, before gently guiding you to sleep.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene"