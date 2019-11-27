"Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg (or Hebrew National) is a dynamic cross of JJ‚Äôs Stardawg and DNA‚Äôs Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields and boisterous aromas, this loud strain is said to soothe the body while uplifting the mind. Kosher Dawg‚Äôs gassy, pine-fill flavors may put you in a sedated bliss for hours, before gently guiding you to sleep.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."