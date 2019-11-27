About this product
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene
Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."
About this strain
Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.
