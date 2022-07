"Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg (or Hebrew National) is a dynamic cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields and boisterous aromas, this loud strain is said to soothe the body while uplifting the mind. Kosher Dawg’s gassy, pine-fill flavors may put you in a sedated bliss for hours, before gently guiding you to sleep.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene



Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoying by another method."