"Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg (or Hebrew National) is a dynamic cross of JJ‚Äôs Stardawg and DNA‚Äôs Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields and boisterous aromas, this loud strain is said to soothe the body while uplifting the mind. Kosher Dawg‚Äôs gassy, pine-fill flavors may put you in a sedated bliss for hours, before gently guiding you to sleep.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene



Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoying by another method."