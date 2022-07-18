"London Pound Mints is an indica dominant hybrid strain crossing London Pound Cake X Kush Mints. This cultivar has a sweet and creamy flavor with mint flavors on the exhale. You‚Äôll find any racing thoughts or negative moods washed away, replaced with a giggly and pervasive giddiness. Ideal for insomnia, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress or PTSD and depression.



Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoy by another method."