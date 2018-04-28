"Mag Landrace by Verano is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grows dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain‚Äôs aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.



Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoy by another method."