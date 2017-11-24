About this product
Hailing from the mountains of IRAN this pure indica landrace strain grows beautiful dense nugs with hues of purple and orange. These buds smell sweet with hints of a diesel aroma emanating from the trichome covered flower. Absolutely covered in crystals this strain reminds us of the big city holiday lights during the holidays and it contains a strong cannabinoid profile that will help cope with insomnia, migraines, pain and other similar ailments.
Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.