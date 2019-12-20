Winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, Mimosa is a new Sativa that has gained a lot of attention in the past year. Mimosa is born of Purple Punch and Clementine, which makes for a very unique flavor profile‚ strong citrus with hints of Hawaiian punch. Quickly becoming a favorite for many fans across the country, this strain has an uplifting, clear-headed effect, often inducing a sense of focus. It is also reported to provide relief to depression and anxiety.



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.