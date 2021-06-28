A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



Modified Grapes is the child strain of two of the most celebrated strains today ‚ÄîGMO and Purple Punch. Its picture-perfect buds deliver sweet, fruity grape flavors with unique, spicy undertones.



Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryphyllene