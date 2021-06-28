Modified Grapes is the child strain of two of the most celebrated strains today, GMO and Purple Punch.



Its picture-perfect buds deliver sweet, fruity grape flavors with unique, spicy undertones.



Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.