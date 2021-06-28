About this product
Its picture-perfect buds deliver sweet, fruity grape flavors with unique, spicy undertones.
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.
About this strain
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
