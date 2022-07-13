"Grows large colas similar to one of its parents, Sour Diesel. Terpene profile takes more after its other parent, Mandarina, with a sweet, citrus smell and taste reminiscent of Fanta Orange soft drinks. Perfect daytime strain- expect a boost of uplifted focus and energy followed by a mellow, sedative effect that sparks creativity.



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."