A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.