About this product
Distillate Cartridge
Each batch of verano™ Oil is tested and results are labeled. As a natural product, the cannabinoid content will vary between batches. We never “cut” or dilute our cannabis oil with any other substances, therefore assuring the purest, highest quality product. Our 500mg Oil Cartridges are made from distillate and natural terpenes.
About this strain
A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.
Pineapple Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Verano
Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house. With products to suit every comfort level and taste, Verano’s expert cannabis guides are eager to help you develop your palate…and find your favorite new treat in the process.