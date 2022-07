"Crafted by crossing Root Beer Float with cherished Birthday Cake, Root Beer Cream Cake was phenohunted special for Verano Reserve. The cultivar has intensely sweet notes with a doughy finish. The strain stuns in flower, showcasing rich, deep hues of purple, accented by vibrant green and orange.



Does Root Beer Cream Cake somehow smell like root beer? Perhaps that's the placebo effect of sorts. Regardless, Root Beer Cream Cake is a smell you could only dream of. Intensely sweet notes emanate from the bud and culminate to a doughy finish, making the strain feel like a dessert after a day's work. These flavors are dictated by an abundance of terpenes."