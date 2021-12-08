"A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



This indica-dominant cross between Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch delivers the ultimate state of relaxation. Packed with notes of sweet fruit and earthy spice, this strain is best known for its delicious flavor and potency."