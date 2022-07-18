"Big things come in small packages. Packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



A custom blend of Sour Jack & Modified Grapes.



The child of two celebrated strains, Jack Herer and Sour Diesel, Sour Jack fully expresses its sativa characteristics. Citrus, diesel and sweet flavors delight the senses while focused and creative effects make it ideal for daytime use.



Modified Grapes is the child strain of two of the most celebrated strains today ‚Äî GMO and Purple Punch. Its picture-perfect buds deliver sweet, fruity grape flavors with unique, spicy undertones."