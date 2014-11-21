About this product
The child of two celebrated strains, Jack Herer and Sour Diesel, Sour Jack fully expresses its sativa characteristics. Citrus, diesel and sweet flavors delight the senses while focused and creative effects make it ideal for daytime use.
Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene"
About this strain
Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.
Sour Jack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with