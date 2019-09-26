About this product
GG Backcross done in-house by verano™ team member John Dieser. This flower has a smell of diesel with a taste similar to a floral blend with notes of dry coffee. The effects are relaxed with a euphoric, positive mood, stimulated appetite and relief from insomnia.
About this strain
Superglue
Superglue, also known as "Tacky Glue," is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.
Superglue effects
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.