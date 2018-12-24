About this product
Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."
About this strain
Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.
