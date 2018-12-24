"Coveted for the heady euphoria it provides, Super Glu (Gorilla Glue #4 √ó Backcross) takes the physical and mental edge off, leaving patients with a lighter sense of self.



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."