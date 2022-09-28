About this product
"Coveted for the heady euphoria it provides, Super Glu (Gorilla Glue #4 √ó Backcross) takes the physical and mental edge off, leaving patients with a lighter sense of self.
Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoy by another method."
Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoy by another method."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.