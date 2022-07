"A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



OG heritage shines through in Tire Fire, an indica-dominant hybrid with classic fuel aromas and rubbery, sweet notes. Expect a heady effect paired with a melting sensation throughout your limbs."