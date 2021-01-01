Loading…
Uplift 1:1 Honey Lemon Tincture 200mg

by Verdure

About this product

Uplifting terpene profile
100mg CBD + 100mg THC per bottle
15ml

Gluten free
Vegan
All natural
Alcohol free
Made with essential oils
Coconut and avocado oil blend base
Infused with all natural terpenes
About this brand

Verdure
Verdure, pronounced ver door, tincture and capsules are the perfect self-care support for life in a stressful world. Our natural herbal solutions are a great alternative to help ease the aches, pains, and stresses that come along with everyday life. We all need extra support when fatigue or frustration flare up. Verdure is here for you.

All natural
Vegan
Gluten free
Alcohol free
Made with essential oils and all natural terpenes