Verdure
CBD++ Capsules 1010mg 10-pack
About this product
100mg CBD: 1mg THC per capsule
10 capsules per pack
All natural
Vegan
Gluten free
Alcohol free
Naturally derived terpenes
Herbal base: hemp protein, tumeric, ginger, boswellia serrata, acai berry, sage
Vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, &B9
10 capsules per pack
All natural
Vegan
Gluten free
Alcohol free
Naturally derived terpenes
Herbal base: hemp protein, tumeric, ginger, boswellia serrata, acai berry, sage
Vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, &B9
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!