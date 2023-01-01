About this product
30mg of CBD, 1mg THC, 3mg CBN
3mg Melatonin per gummy
Vegan, Gluten-free
Formulated to help you recover while you sleep
Made for deep sleep
Getting enough sleep is essential to maintain a healthy and balanced life. If you cannot get enough of it, our CBD Sleep Gummies can help keep you on track. While a single serving of THC can help tone down the harsh effects of the daily grind, it won't make you feel like you're getting high. Instead, these are natural, hemp-based products that will help you drift off to a night of deep, restorative sleep.
Our 3mg of melatonin is a time-tested component that can help keep you feeling fresh and ready to start the day. Unlike other melatonin supplements, this one doesn't induce a feeling of cold, nor does it knock you out cold. Instead, it gently nudges your body back into its natural rhythm, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to face the day.
About this brand
VerdureX
We're here to help give athletes the ability to reach their most significant potential through the power of Cannabis.
Our products are designed to help give athletes a natural edge they've always been looking for. We have products tailored for recovery, and we also serve Pre-Workout solutions.
Experience a new level of mind-muscle connection and bring your fitness goals to unimagined levels.
