Don't fancy the flavour of CBD? You aren't a smoker and don't want to vape? Reap all the benefits of CBD - now in capsule form!



Key benefits:

30 x 10 mg of 99% Pure CBD Isolate capsules

No detectable THC, Organic, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Cruelty-free, Vegan friendly

Highest purity achieved with CO2 extraction process

Made in USA from US-grown plants

100% Money-back Guarantee - no questions asked

How to Use: Adults use one (1) capsule daily, preferably with a meal or as recommended by a physician.



Ingredients:

Rice Flour, Vegetable Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate and Silicon Dioxide.