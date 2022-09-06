About this product
Don't fancy the flavour of CBD? You aren't a smoker and don't want to vape? Reap all the benefits of CBD - now in capsule form!
Key benefits:
30 x 10 mg of 99% Pure CBD Isolate capsules
No detectable THC, Organic, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Cruelty-free, Vegan friendly
Highest purity achieved with CO2 extraction process
Made in USA from US-grown plants
100% Money-back Guarantee - no questions asked
How to Use: Adults use one (1) capsule daily, preferably with a meal or as recommended by a physician.
Ingredients:
Rice Flour, Vegetable Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate and Silicon Dioxide.
