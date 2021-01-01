About this product

This new revolutionary tea brewing process is used to multiply beneficial micro organisms through the recirculation and injection of highly aerated water into a Vermi T Bio-Cartridge. This extractor can be used with the Vermi T 5 or 10 gallon cartridges. Just drop Vermi T cartridge into slot, fill to the appropriate water line and 24 hours later you have fresh brewed compost tea! Typically a compost tea must be used immediately after brewing. Unlike most compost teas our research and development team has found that by culturing a consistent, correct balance of biology and immediately refrigerating the fresh extracted solution, Vermi T will maintain 100% viability for 7 to 10 days.