Vermicrop Organics is proud to introduce our new VermiAll Dry Fertilizer. This game changing mix is formulated for all stages of growth in the fast paced gardens of champion vegetable and flower growers. Just like butchers save all the best cuts of meats for the best restaurants, manufacturers of raw goods keep the highest quality products for themselves. We have gone to great lengths to acquire only the purest products and now we are sharing them with you but more importantly sharing them with your garden.



Analysis



6-6-6

Total Nitrogen (N) 6%

0.15% Ammoniacal Nitrogen

1.50% Nitrate Nitrogen

3.20% Other Water Soluble Nitrogen

1.15% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O5) 6%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 6%

Calcium (Ca) 6%

Magnesium (Mg) 1.2%

Derived from: Crustacean Meal, Kelp Meal, Fishbone Meal, Blood Meal, Feather Meal, Bat Guano, Alfalfa Meal, Rock Phosphate, Basalt, Magnesium Sulfate and Potassium Sulfate