About this product

Vermicrop Organics VermiBloom Dry Fertilizer is produced for all plant types in the fruit and flower stage. It goes to work quickly and has all the essentials to promote prolific blooming and ripening of all fruits, vegetables and flowers. The ultimate blend of natural fertilizers from the sea, earth, and mountains are combined to form Vermicrop Organics VermiBloom Dry Fertilizer. Designed for heavy blooming fruits and flowers, you can attain stellar yields in the easiest way ever imagined for the perfect harvest.



Analysis



3-10-5

Total Nitrogen (N) 3%

0.17% Ammoniacal Nitrogen

0.62% Nitrate Nitrogen

0.24% Other Water Soluble Nitrogen

1.97% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O5) 10%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 5%

Calcium (Ca) 6%

Magnesium (Mg) 1.2%

Derived from: Fishbone Meal, Seabird Guano, Bat Guano, Alfalfa Meal, Basalt, Magnesium Sulfate, Rock Phosphate and Potassium Sulfate