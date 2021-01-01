Vermicrop Organics
VermiFeast
About this product
A mixture of premium food sources for compost tea. These food sources consist of a proprietary blend of specific simple and complex carbohydrates. Conveniently packaged and mixed specifically for compost tea. Give your compost tea the feast it deserves!
Directions for use:
Use two cups of VermiFeast as a food source for every 100 gallons of compost tea desired.
Note: VermiFeast must be used in conjunction with a compost foundation to brew compost tea.
For best results use VermiLife as your compost tea foundation.
Analysis
0.81-2.9-4.8
Total Nitrogen (N) 0.81%
0.033% Ammoniacal Nitrogen
0.20% Nitrate Nitrogen
0.066% Other Water Insoluble Nitrogen
0.51% Water Insoluble Nitrogen
Available Phosphate (P2O5) 2.9%
Soluble Potash (K2O) 4.8%
Calcium (Ca) 7%
Derived from: Kelp, Leonardite, Alfalfa Meal, Oat Flour and Rock Phosphate
Directions for use:
Use two cups of VermiFeast as a food source for every 100 gallons of compost tea desired.
Note: VermiFeast must be used in conjunction with a compost foundation to brew compost tea.
For best results use VermiLife as your compost tea foundation.
Analysis
0.81-2.9-4.8
Total Nitrogen (N) 0.81%
0.033% Ammoniacal Nitrogen
0.20% Nitrate Nitrogen
0.066% Other Water Insoluble Nitrogen
0.51% Water Insoluble Nitrogen
Available Phosphate (P2O5) 2.9%
Soluble Potash (K2O) 4.8%
Calcium (Ca) 7%
Derived from: Kelp, Leonardite, Alfalfa Meal, Oat Flour and Rock Phosphate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!