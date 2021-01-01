About this product

A mixture of premium food sources for compost tea. These food sources consist of a proprietary blend of specific simple and complex carbohydrates. Conveniently packaged and mixed specifically for compost tea. Give your compost tea the feast it deserves!



Directions for use:



Use two cups of VermiFeast as a food source for every 100 gallons of compost tea desired.

Note: VermiFeast must be used in conjunction with a compost foundation to brew compost tea.

For best results use VermiLife as your compost tea foundation.

Analysis

0.81-2.9-4.8

Total Nitrogen (N) 0.81%

0.033% Ammoniacal Nitrogen

0.20% Nitrate Nitrogen

0.066% Other Water Insoluble Nitrogen

0.51% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O5) 2.9%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 4.8%

Calcium (Ca) 7%

Derived from: Kelp, Leonardite, Alfalfa Meal, Oat Flour and Rock Phosphate