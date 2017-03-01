VERT Unlimited
500mg Full Spectrum Strain Specific Applicator by Vert Unlimited
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Our Vert Unlimited ultra refined fully activated CO2 extracted cannabis oil Applicator is pure in formulation and potent in delivery making it easy for you to DIY!
The multi-use Vert Unlimited Applicator has preserved in house cannabis derived strain specific terpenes to create a full-flavor experience, making it the ideal companion for the true cannasseur. Best enjoyed at low temperatures to preserve the beneficial terpene content. Application tip included.
Full spectrum pure Oil Formulation
Up to 85% potency
Easy way to increase the potency of any edible, joint, blunt, topical, bowl, or concentrate
Fully activated for a true low-temperature dab or vape experience
Chunky Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
